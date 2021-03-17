Charli XCX has teased that her next album is going to be "poptastic".

The 'Vroom Vroom' singer took to the comments section on TikTok to let her fans know what's in store on her next record.

She wrote: “Next album is gonna be POPTASTIC and I’m feeling very inspired."

The album teaser comes after the 'Gone' singer recently admitted she feared it was a "bad idea" making 'How I'm Feeling Now' just two weeks into the process.

The 28-year-old singer released her fourth studio album during last year's first coronavirus pandemic lockdown, after writing, producing and mastering the record in just five weeks - but the star had concerns about the project.

She said: "There was just a point two weeks in when I was like, 'Holy s***, this was a bad idea.'

"But to actually come through on the other side - and really feel so connected with my fans through the other side - that was really, really special."

Charli has since been working on her pre-pandemic music.

She had an album in the pipeline before the pandemic devastated the world, and is planning her next move.

The 'Cross You Out' singer said: "I'm sort of beginning to think about that again.

"There are thoughts that I'm having, and a direction that I'm taking."

Charli recently joined forces with The 1975 and No Rome to release 'Spinning', which was in the works for two years.

Speaking about the delay, she quipped: "They take a lot of time to work on ideas.

"And that's not shady! I think they know that I like to work really very fast, and I think they probably find that a bit psychotic at times.

"We did spend time really finessing it. Then it was just sort of sitting around for ages, and now it's coming out, which I've been really looking forward to because I think it's super good."