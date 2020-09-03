Charli XCX's home has allegedly been broken into by a man who took his clothes off and got into her hot tub.

The 'Boys' hitmaker has filed for court-ordered protection against the unnamed man, whom she alleges broke into her Los Angeles home last week before stripping off and jumping into her hot tub, as well as strolling in and out of her bedroom.

According to TMZ, Charli claims the man visited her house twice last week, and got naked on his second visit to the property.

The 28-year-old singer - who was not home at the time of the home invasion - has filed for a temporary restraining order against the suspect, and was granted the document on Wednesday (02.09.20), with the man now having to stay at least 100 yards away from her, her car, her job and her home.

The man in the case has not been named, but it is believed he hails from Wisconsin, and Charli has also accused him of sending her hundreds of manic, obsessive and disturbing messages on social media.

Meanwhile, the 'Boom Clap' hitmaker has been quarantining with her boyfriend Huck Kwong amid the coronavirus pandemic, and recently said spending more time with her beau helped to save their rocky romance.

She said: ''You know, we were, I'm not going to say like at the end of the road, but close to it, we were living on separate sides of the country even though we were physically far apart, we were emotionally quite distant as well. And this time period, I'm extremely lucky that it has brought us physically close together because now we're living in the same house but also emotionally, and I finally understand that this person is somebody who I can trust with my life and I will have my security and protection at the front point of their heart no matter what.''