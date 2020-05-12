Charli XCX was ''close to the end of the road'' for her relationship before she quarantined with her boyfriend.

The 'Boom Clap' hitmaker admits things weren't going so well for herself and her partner Huck Kwong but after quarantining together due to the coronavirus pandemic, they are not closer than ever and their relationship is stronger.

She said: ''You know, we were, I'm not going to say like at the end of the road, but close to it, we were living on separate sides of the country even though we were physically far apart, we were emotionally quite distant as well. And this time period, I'm extremely lucky that it has brought us physically close together because now we're living in the same house but also emotionally, and I finally understand that this person is somebody who I can trust with my life and I will have my security and protection at the front point of their heart no matter what.''

And Charli feels ''so lucky'' to have spent so much time with her boyfriend and is so happy it saved their romance.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, she added: ''I feel so lucky to have had that experience. And realise that ... And you know what, it's like one of those things where I think it's coming up on like 60 days now where we've been isolated together. And if you'd have told me that two months ago, you're going to spend 60 days solid with this person who you're in a relationship with, I would have been like, are you joking?

''I don't think that's possible. But actually it's been really great and I think it's like proven to me that sometimes in life you just have to throw yourself into something without thinking about what the consequences, what might happen, what could go wrong, what could go right, like just do it. You know?''