Charli XCX says her upcoming album will make people "dance and cry".

The 'Boom Clap' hitmaker has teased what fans can expect from her follow-up to 2020's 'how i'm feeling now' - and they might need to have a box of tissues at the ready.

Speaking to InStyle, she said: "It's kind of all about sex and sexuality.

"It can make people dance and cry at the same time. It's a vibe."

The record will feature Charli's recent single, 'Good Ones', and is expected to drop on March 18, 2022.

In August, Charli took to her social media pages to share a picture of a gravestone with the death date of 18th March 2022, leading her followers to speculate that she will release her next LP then.

Charli recently teased that she wants to make "ultimate pop music".

The 'Boys' star has been having a lot of "fun" in the recording studio, though she warned fans her material will be very different from the songs on her last album.

She said: “I’m just very into making ultimate pop music, and the whole album is very contrasting from ‘how I’m feeling now’. I’m exploring what it means to be a pop star on a major label in a not very current way. And that’s really fun to me."

And Charli revealed sex features heavily in her songs.

She added: "There are a couple of songs that have stayed as a part of this new project. And to be honest, the meaning of them hasn’t changed. I mean, they were all kind of about sex. And that’s still been quite constant for me throughout the pandemic.

“With the way that I feel about myself and my sexuality and romance, the pandemic hasn’t changed that too much. For me, it just didn’t feel like what I needed to say at that moment in time, it actually feels more, now.

"The idea of leaving my house, going back out into the world, wearing provocative clothes, dancing all night, that kind of equates more to the music that I was making before the pandemic.”