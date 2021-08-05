Charli XCX has landed her own podcast on BBC Sounds.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter has announced ‘Charli XCX’s Best Song Ever’ is launching on August 9.

For each episode, the 'Gone' hitmaker will be joined by a very special guest to "examine and celebrate the power music has to move us and express our emotions".

The lineup includes the likes of social media personality Addison Rae, musician Beabadobee, studio wizard Mark Ronson, Swedish pop star Tove Lo, singer-songwriter Christine and the Queens, US star Caroline Polachek, plus many more.

The guests will be asked to curate a life playlist at the end of their episode to establish what the 'Best Song Ever' is.

Charli said: “The reason I wanted to do this podcast is because I love talking to people, and I love exploring the emotional connection any person can have with music. Songs that soundtrack specific moments in life can amplify and affect a moment drastically and so I wanted to explore what those moments and songs are with some of my favourite creative people. In every conversation I’ve had, I’ve learnt something brand new about each guest and I feel like I’ve gotten to know each and everyone one of them a little bit more.”

The first series of 'Best Song Ever' is 20-episodes long.

Meanwhile, the 'Boom Clap' hitmaker is set to return with her new single, 'Good Ones', on September 3.

A press release stated that the song marks “the first single of her new chapter embracing all that the life of a pop star has to offer in today’s world – fame, glamour and global hits."

Charli's last album was her 2020 DIY lockdown project 'How I'm Feeling Now'.