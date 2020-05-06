Charli XCX finds it ''a little weird'' writing songs with her boyfriend.

The 'Boom Clap' hitmaker has pledged to make an entire album whilst in quarantine and admits it has been a bit weird having her partner Huck Kwong get involved as it is a ''new experience'' for her.

She said: ''When it comes to writing songs about someone who's literally sat in the next room, that is a new experience, and it's a little weird. Luckily the songs have all been pretty positive, so it's not like I'm singing anything too brutal, at the moment.''

Charli's new album is tentatively titled 'How I'm Feeling Now' and she doesn't plan on having too many features on the album as she doesn't feel that is ''totally that genuine to the situation'' she is in.

She added: ''This project should not be about a lot of features, just because it doesn't feel totally that genuine to the situation that I'm in.''

However, her friend Christine and the Queens did reach out to collaborate together and Charli hasn't ruled out the idea of the two of them working on a joint project together in the future.

Speaking to Billboard, she said: ''We've spoken about it. Whether it will happen or not, I don't know, but the idea is in the universe, for sure.''

Meanwhile, Charli previously revealed that she thinks that making an album at home will change how she works in the future.

Asked if her approach will change in light of the lockdown, she said: ''Definitely. Part of me is like, 'I don't know why I haven't made an album like this before'. I'm enjoying not travelling and being still and focusing on my music. That's something I never did before. It was always one million things going on at once, and taking a day here and there to record. So I think that will change because I love recording like this.''