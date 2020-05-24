Charli XCX is ''feeling a new kind of calm'' in lockdown.

The 'Boom Clap' hitmaker took to social media a week after releasing her lockdown album, titled 'how i'm feeling now', to reflect on how she was feeling following the LP's release.

She wrote on Instagram: ''it's been an emotional rollercoaster since then but I think I'm levelling out now and beginning to feel a new kind of calm ... i'm thinking about making videos for certain songs ... which songs do u wanna see visuals for ??? listen to the album at the link in my bio if u haven't already. it's v good. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Charli previously confessed she thinks she would have had a ''breakdown'' without her new album.

She said: ''I wanted to do an album at the end of the year... we wanted to do something in like, you know, a month, two months. Like, going to one place, like really shutting off the world and focusing in on just making music. Very quickly and fluidly and putting it out quite soon after we'd completed it.

''And so the idea to do something like that was already there, so I just thought, once the lockdown begun, and I was in that position anyway... 'Why don't I just do that now?' Because this time feels very fruitful for me as a creative.

''You know, I enjoy not being able to be distracted. I enjoy being in one place. I enjoy being shut off from the world, really. So, it felt like a very ripe time for me to write something. And also very in my nature to sort of document exactly what I'm going through ... And also, I would have had a breakdown had I not been occupied.''