Charli XCX and Yungblud have been added to the Reading & Leeds 2021 line-up.

The annual music extravaganza is preparing to come back bigger and better than ever next year after it was cancelled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and with tickets set to go on sale on Thursday (03.09.20), festival organisers have unveiled more acts set to perform across the weekend.

Charli XCX, Yungblud, Sigrid, Neck Deep, and Jack Harlow have all been added to the bill, where they will join previously announced headline acts Liam Gallagher, Stormzy, Post Malone, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Disclosure and Queens of the Stone Age.

Also previously announced were the likes of AJ Tracey, Ashnikko, Beabadoobee, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Fever 333, Lewis Capaldi, LYRA, Mabel, Madison Beer, MK, Sofi Tukker, Two Door Cinema Club, and 100 Gecs.

The three-day festival will take place between the 27 and 29 of August next year, at both Richfield Avenue in Reading, and Bramham Park in Leeds.

Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic, recently said in a statement: ''After an absence of a year we are delighted to announce the 2021 return to Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park in 2021 with our most epic plan yet. Two main stages, six headliners, the best line up of acts 2021 will see and 200,000 fans are going to celebrate the best music in the best music festivals in Britain.''

Further line-up announcements are set to be made in the coming weeks and months.

Tickets are set to go on sale for the 2021 event on Thursday (03.09.20) at 9am, and will be available from https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/reading-and-leeds-festival