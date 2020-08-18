Former 'Game of Thrones' star Charles Dance has admitted he was left ''disappointed'' by the show's finale and ''would sign'' a petition to have it remade.
Charles Dance ''would sign'' a petition to remake the final series of 'Game of Thrones'.
The 73-year-old actor portrayed Tywin Lannister in the HBO fantasy epic, which came to a conclusion in May 2019 after eight series, and the star admitted he was ''disappointed'' by the show's finale.
He said: ''Well if there was a petition, I would sign it.
''I mean, I saw it. I continue to watch the whole series even after I'd been killed off in the lavatory.
''Because I just thought it's a fantastic television show, you know? I was very lucky to be part of it. I loved it; there were storylines [where] I wanted to know what was going to happen to these people!
''I know that the finale satisfied a lot of people. It also disappointed a lot of people, and I'm afraid I am in the latter camp.''
But Charles has praised the programme's showrunners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, for ''raising the bar'' of TV screenplay writing during the series.
He added to PopCulture.com: ''I think David and Dan raised the bar when it came to television screenplay writing.
''They are phenomenal. And for the whole thing to end up as a committee, I just thought, 'Hmm, no.' I would say I was somewhat underwhelmed by.''
Charles' comments come after his former co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - who played his on-screen son Jaime Lannister - admitted he ''almost wanted'' to donate to a petition about remaking the show's ending.
He said: ''I was aware of the petition for a new ending, which I thought was hilarious. I almost wanted to donate to that petition.
''HBO saying, 'You're right, so many people want it, we're going to do it.' I think everyone had their own opinion.
''I find the world of fandom really interesting. Everyone wanted something specific and different from what they got. It's a combination of - you imagine an ending; but also, I think if you're a hardcore fan, it was really upsetting that it ended.
''You lived with this for eight seasons. There is still a massive community dedicated to 'Game of Thrones'. I think there was a real fear that was going to go away. It had to end.''
A Change.org petition entitled 'Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers' has attracted more than 1.8 million signatures to date.
