Charles Dance has revealed that he jumped at the the chance to work with director David Fincher on 'Mank', even if he was just playing a "glorified extra" in the film.
Charles Dance jumped at the chance to be a “glorified extra” in ‘Mank’.
The 74-year-old actor appeared in director David Fincher’s first film, ‘Alien 3’, and they have kept in touch over the years but he was still surprised when the filmmaker asked him to play newspaper tycoon William Randolph Hearst in the film – which explores the making of legendary 1940s Hollywood movie ‘Citizen Kane’ – and though he found the role to be better than it was pitched to him, Charles admitted he’d have done anything to work with Fincher again.
He said: “Out of the blue, I got this email saying he’s making a film around the making of Citizen Kane, and how would I like to go over and play Hearst?
“He said, ‘It’s a glorified extra, but I’d love you to do it.’ I read the script and thought it was a bit more than a glorified extra, more of a telling cameo, but I said, ‘David, I would come and change light bulbs for you.’ ”
After accepting the role, former President Donald Trump and media tycoon Rupert Murdoch helped inspire his portrayal of the “megalomaniac”.
He said: “I read a couple of books, tried to get examples of his voice, [but] also thought about people of my generation, like Rupert Murdoch and – although he’s considerably down the intellectual scale – Donald Trump.
“Hearst was an extraordinarily wealthy man, but he was a bit of a megalomaniac, and veered between being entertaining and charming and being a complete b******.”
Fincher famously has exacting standards and shot most scenes dozens of times, with one lengthy dinner scene taking over 40 takes to perfect, which Charles admitted was “very hard” on lead actor Gary Oldman.
He told The Daily Telegraph magazine: “It was very hard work for Gary, because wherever David was shooting, it was either on Gary or a reaction from one of us – so Gary, rightly but also generously, was just firing on all 12 cylinders [every take]."
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Vampire death dealer Selene has been fighting for survival for years against the vampire faction...
With a story that links together every cliche from the weepy chick-flick library, this movie...
Katya and Alexander were never meant to fall in love but that's exactly what happened....
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
Up until his recent accident that left him almost entirely paralysed, William Traynor has had...
In a world where the undead are waiting around every corner to tear you limb...
Igor Strausman is the less thought about assistant of the insane but brilliant Victor Frankenstein....
A meaty, fascinating story is splintered into three plot strands that battle for the viewer's...
This fascinating true story is strong enough to hold up against the formulaic Hollywood treatment,...
When the Nazis took over Vienna prior to the Second World War, they stole countless,...