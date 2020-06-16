Chantelle Houghton almost killed her fiancé Michael Strutt on their first date, when he nearly ''choked to death'' on her chicken salad.

The 36-year-old television personality - who rose to prominence as a fake celebrity housemate on 'Celebrity Big Brother' in 2006 - might be set to tie the knot with her new fiancé, but things could have been drastically different for the pair, as Chantelle has now revealed her chicken salad almost caused Michael to meet his maker.

Speaking about their first date, Michael, 34, said: ''She offered to make me lunch and it went from there.''

And Chantelle added: ''And I made him the best jacket potato he's ever had in his life, with a chicken salad. Unfortunately he nearly choked to death on the salad and I didn't even realise! Literally, he only told me recently that he nearly died in that moment.''

Michael recalled: ''I was eating the salad and a bit got stuck in my throat. It was a bit awkward. I discreetly sorted it out, but it's not ideal, is it?''

Chantelle - who has seven-year-old daughter Dolly with ex-fiancé Alex Reid - recently announced her engagement to the property developer on social media, after just three months of dating.

Whilst the romance may have been a whirlwind, the couple had known each other for nine years before they started dating, and Chantelle - who was crowned the winner of 'Celebrity Big Brother' in 2006, despite not actually being a celebrity - said she's ''never loved a partner'' as much as she loves Michael.

Speaking in a joint interview with new! magazine, she said: ''I've never loved a partner so much that the thought of them randomly dying upsets me so much. I'm probably only thinking that because of the corona thing, but it does prove to me that I really, really love him.''