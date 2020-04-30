Chantelle Houghton has got engaged.

The 36-year-old reality TV star said ''yes'' to her boyfriend Michael Strutt when he popped the question to her whilst the pair are in isolation together due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an Instagram post in which she shared an image of her huge diamond engagement ring, she wrote: ''Ok, I know it's lockdown and isolation but he just asked me to marry him: I said YES. I will love him forever.''

Chantelle has made other Instagram posts declaring Michael her ''soulmate''.

One read: ''I heart him X #love #bikeride #soulmate #fiancee (sic)''

The union will be Chantelle's second marriage.

The blonde model was previously wed to Ordinary Boys star Samuel Preston, who she met when they both were contestants on 'Celebrity Big Brother' in 2006.

The pair fell in love on the reality TV show - a series which she went on to win after being planted inside the CBB House as a fake star - and tied the knot later that year.

Sadly, the couple split after less than a year of marriage but the pair have remained friends and Chantelle still regularly speaks to Preston.

Chantelle - who has a daughter with former fiancé Alex Reid - recently said: ''I'm still in touch with Preston, which is lovely. I actually spoke to him a few weeks ago.

''We were so young when we met, and it didn't work out, but it's nice we're still friends. Even when we split, we lived together for a while and would have dinner at the table as normal, because we never had a huge falling out.''