Channing Tatum is reportedly closing in on a deal to star in and produce 'System Crasher'.
According to Deadline, MGM has acquired the rights to the German drama for the US remake, with the 41-year-old actor seemingly set to take on the role of an anger-management coach.
The motion picture tells the story of a young girl with a traumatic past. Constantly moving from one child-services home to the next because of her aggressive behaviour, she’s labeled a "system crasher" and seen as a hopeless cause. That’s until she gets paired with a caring but tough anger-management coach. They form an unlikely bond, and he helps her find peace by reconnecting her with nature and also nurturing her passion for boxing.
There is currently no director attached to the film.
Nora Fingscheidt, who wrote and helmed the award-winning original, is listed as a producer.
Garret Levitz is on script duties.
Channing's directional debut, 'Dog', has just landed.
He's also set to reprise his titular role in a third 'Magic Mike' movie.
However, he just revealed he almost turned down 'Magic Mike 3' because "you have to starve yourself".
Channing admitted he was initially reluctant to return to the franchise for 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' because he was worried about the intense diet and fitness regime he would have to embark on to play a stripper.
After chat show host Kelly Clarkson showed a shirtless picture of him in character, he said: "That might be the reason why I didn't want to do a third one. Because I have to look like that.
"It's hard to look like that. Even if you do work out, to be that kind of in shape is not natural. That's not even healthy. You have to starve yourself. I don't think when you're that lean, it's actually healthy.
"I don't know how people who work a 9 to 5 actually stay in shape because it's my full-time job, and I can barely do it.
"Why — when it takes like, I don't know, two months to get really lean — in three days, you can lose [a six-pack]? It's gone. I was like, 'What happened?'"
Meanwhile, Channing previously said he wants the third movie to be like the "Super Bowl of stripping".
He said: "I want it to be the Super Bowl of stripping.
"I want dancing like we've never been able to do in the other two movies, because we had to be honest to what the reality of that world is, which isn't great dancing."
