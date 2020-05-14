Channing Tatum voluntarily underwent a coronavirus test and received a negative result.
Channing Tatum underwent a coronavirus test after his 40th birthday so he could see his daughter.
The 'Magic Mike' actor shares custody of seven-year-old Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan - who also has two-month-old son Callum with fiance Steve Kazee - but agreed to the youngster staying with her mother for extra time while he awaited the results of the screening.
According to TMZ, Jenna had raised concerns about Channing potentially being exposed to the virus after he was joined by five close friends - who had been quarantining alone - to go dirt biking at his personal ranch to mark his 40th birthday on 26 April.
The 'Flirty Dancing' star was worried Channing could have passed the virus on to Everly, and therefore her own household, but the 'Foxcatcher' actor understood her concerns and volunteered to get tested.
Everly stayed longer with Jenna while Channing waited for his results, and when he was told he had tested negative, the little girl returned to spending time with her dad and their custody agreement has resumed as normal.
It was previously revealed that their custody agreement states the '21 Jump Street' actor takes care of Everly during the week, whilst Jenna, 39, will have custody of her on alternate weekends.
The exes have also appointed a parenting coordinator for any changes in their schedule, and have planned out all future holidays with Everly by splitting Halloween, Easter and Thanksgiving by odd and even years.
Jenna and Channing also plan to equally divide their daughter's winter break and attempt to celebrate her birthdays together.
A preliminary custody agreement was confirmed in January, which highlighted the former couple both agreed not to feature Everly in ''any for-profit posts'' on social media, including ''sponsorships, advertisements, or any social media campaign without the other party's consent''.
However, they are both free to post family pictures whenever they want.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
The legend of Bigfoot is turned upside down in this animated adventure from Warner Bros,...
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker who simply can't be ignored, especially when he lobs a...
John Ruth earnt his nickname The Hangman for a good reason, he's one of the...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
John Ruth, known by his associates and like-minded peers as The Hangman on account of...