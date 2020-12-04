Levi's have joined forces with Snapchat to make it possible for users to twin with their Bitmoji in real life.

Following successful partnerships with Jordan Brand and Ralph Lauren, Snap Inc. has teamed up with the iconic denim brand to give Snapchatters access to 12 curated Levi’s outfits and classic pieces which can be customised on their own personal Bitmoji avatars.

The pieces include Levi's 501 Original Fit Jeans, Trucker Jackets, and Western Shirts in multiple washes.

The deigns can be used across Snapchat in Chat and Games, on the Snap Map, in Lenses, as well as Bitmoji Stories.

John Imah, Snap’s Head of Games and Entertainment Partnerships, commented: “As people live more and more of their lives online, it’s crucial for brands to find authentic ways to exist in the digital world.

“Leading fashion brands like Levi’s have embraced Bitmoji’s ability to foster genuine connections with consumers in the digital spaces that they live in. We’re pleased to bring together the world’s most loved avatar with one of the world’s go-to denim brands in this exciting partnership.”

In September, Chance the Rapper joined forces with Ralph Lauren for ''pre-performance experience'' to mark the launch of the Ralph Lauren x Bitmoji collection, which also included 12 shoppable branded items of clothing.

Chance's avatar for the performance was dressed in outfits from Ralph Lauren.

On the virtual wardrobe they created, Alice Delahunt, Ralph Lauren's chief digital officer, said at the time: ''Ralph Lauren is excited to embark on this innovative partnership with Snap. With Ralph Lauren's respected reputation as a global leader within the luxury fashion space and Snap's undeniable creative prowess and expansive reach to a younger consumer, we feel inspired to explore disruptive ways to tell our brand's story, drive social commerce and engage with a new generation in an authentic and empowering way.''

All of the Levi’s x Bitmoji styles are available to purchase in real life via Levi.com.