Chance the Rapper has revealed him pursuing a career in rap caused some "friction" between him and his dad at first.
Chance the Rapper's dad disapproved of his career choice at first.
The 27-year-old hip-hop superstar was known as the rapper among his family from a very young age, but when he decided to pursue music as a career, there was some "friction" between Chance and his parent, Ken Williams-Bennett - who was an aide to former Illinois Senator Barack Obama.
Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', he said: "The first rap I wrote was a song called 'The Black Definition' and I do not want to rap it right now."
Asked by the host if everyone was supportive of him being a rapper growing up, he said: "I don't know if they were supportive of it but it was understood.
"It was a thing that people knew that I rapped since I was a kid.
"It was a thing I was into and I moved my hands and stuff."
However, after a period of separation, Ken realised just how serious the Grammy-winner was about his music and he continues to school him on the business side of things to this day.
Chance - who has daughters Kensli, five, and 14-month-old Marli with his wife Kirsten Corley - added: "My dad actually, right when I got out of high school, as parents do when their kids graduate from high school and they don't go to college or get a job, It's kind of like a friction thing.
"But after we separated for a while, we got back together and he really helped guide me in terms of the amount of work and focus that I needed to work on it for the business side.
"And he still doing it to this day.
"But in the beginning my dad did not want me to be a rapper."
