Chance the Rapper is joining forces with Ralph Lauren.

The 27-year-old star will create a ''pre-performance experience'' in September to mark the launch of the Ralph Lauren x Bitmoji collection, which will include 12 shoppable branded Ralph Lauren items of clothing, according to WWD.

Chance's avatar for the performance will be dressed in outfits from Ralph Lauren.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Ralph Lauren has collaborated with Snap to create a virtual wardrobe for Bitmoji, which allows people to create avatars of themselves.

Alice Delahunt, Ralph Lauren's chief digital officer said: ''Ralph Lauren is excited to embark on this innovative partnership with Snap. With Ralph Lauren's respected reputation as a global leader within the luxury fashion space and Snap's undeniable creative prowess and expansive reach to a younger consumer, we feel inspired to explore disruptive ways to tell our brand's story, drive social commerce and engage with a new generation in an authentic and empowering way.''

Selby Drummond, Snap's head of fashion and beauty, added that ''the partnership is an expansive and holistic venture to bring the Ralph Lauren brand into the digital world. Bitmoji is the world's most personal avatar, and with a new virtual wardrobe experience, it's possible to feel even more closely and authentically connected to your avatar when wearing the Ralph Lauren labels you love. We're thrilled to see Ralph Lauren leading the way as brands embrace the world of digital fashion.''