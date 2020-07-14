Chance the Rapper has thrown his support behind Kanye West's bid to become President of the United States.

The 27-year-old artist took to Twitter to suggest that Kanye would be better than Democratic candidate Joe Biden in an election campaign against incumbent Donald Trump.

He told his followers on the social media site: ''I get that you'll want to reply that you're just tryna 'get trump out' but in this hypothetical scenario when you're replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better??''

Chance then concluded that he feels people trust Biden more than Kanye, although he feels differently about the situation.

He wrote: ''I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don't feel the same way.''

Kanye, 43, confirmed earlier this month that he plans to run for president as a member of the newly-founded Birthday Party, although the move was slammed by fellow musician Will.i.am.

The Black Eyed Peas star said: ''It's a dangerous thing to be playing with.

''If you're not serious, you don't play with that, especially now.

''Like what the f***, seriously, I don't even know what like community service you do.''

The 45-year-old musician added that there are plenty of other ways to help ''change people's lives'' than going into politics, using the examples of the work he has done.

He added: ''There's so many ways to help our communities other than politics and you don't have to run for office to change people's lives for the better.

''For the past 11 years I went back to the ghetto where I'm from and started a school. I started with 65 kids - now I have 720 kids and growing.

''So you don't have to be a politician to protect the youth ... Politics, nah. I'd rather do what I do, and do as much as I can.''