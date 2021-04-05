'The Trial of the Chicago 7', the late Chadwick Boseman, and Viola Davis were the big winners at the 2021 SAG Awards.
'The Trail of the Chicago 7' took home the top prize at Sunday's (04.04.21) SAG Awards.
The Netflix drama - which stars the likes of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Michael Keaton - was honoured with the Cast in a Motion Picture accolade at the virtual ceremony.
The Aaron Sorkin-helmed film is based on the infamous 1969 trial of seven men charged by the federal government with conspiracy and inciting a riot, as a result of the counterculture protests in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.
Elsewhere, the late Chadwick Boseman was posthumously awarded Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of ambitious trumpeter Levee in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.
While his co-star Viola Davis also went home with the same award for her performance as her titular 'Mother of Blues' alter ego.
Chadwick's widow Simone Leward accepted his prize and shared a poignant quote by her late spouse.
She said: "If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind. That's a quote by Chadwick Boseman."
Viola also thanked her friend, the "beautiful Chadwick Boseman", as she collected her award.
Chadwick - who passed away in August following a battle with colon cancer - was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his part as Stormin in 'Da 5 Bloods'.
Daniel Kaluuya nabbed the prize for his role in 'Judas and the Black Messiah', however, he dedicated his win to Chadwick.
During his acceptance speech, he said: "This one's for Chadwick Boseman, and this one's for [Black Panther Party] Chairman Fred Hampton. Thank you so much."
Other notable movie winners included Yuh-Jung Youn's Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role prize for the much-lauded drama 'Minari'.
And Mark Ruffalo scooped Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for 'I Know This Much Is True', while Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture went to 'Wonder Woman 1984'.
The full list of winners from the 2021 SAG Awards are as follows:
Cast in a Motion Picture - 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'
Female Actor in a Leading Role - Viola Davis, 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'
Male Actor in a Leading Role - Chadwick Boseman, 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'
Female Actor in a Supporting Role - Yuh-Jung Youn, 'Minari'
Male Actor in a Supporting Role - Daniel Kaluuya, 'Judas and the Black Messiah'
Ensemble in a Drama Series - 'The Crown'
Female Actor in a Drama Series - Gillian Anderson, 'The Crown'
Male Actor in a Drama Series - Jason Bateman, 'Ozark'
Ensemble in a Comedy Series - 'Schitt's Creek'
Female Actor in a Comedy Series - Catherine O'Hara, 'Schitt's Creek'
Male Actor in a Comedy Series - Jason Sudeikis, 'Ted Lasso'
Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series - Anya Taylor-Joy, 'The Queen's Gambit'
Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series - Mark Ruffalo, 'I Know This Much Is True'
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture - 'Wonder Woman 1984'
Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series - 'The Mandalorian'
