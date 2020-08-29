Hollywood has paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman, following his death at the age of 43.

The 'Black Panther' actor passed away on Friday (28.08.20) after a secret, four-year battle with colon cancer and Hollywood rushed to pay tribute to the late star.

Marvel president Kevin Feige said: ''Chadwick's passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T'Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family.''

Marvel added: ''Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman's family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace.''

Disney's Bob Iger tweeted: ''We are all heartbroken by the tragic loss of #chadwickboseman -- an extraordinary talent, and one of the most gentle and giving souls I have ever met. He brought enormous strength, dignity and depth to his groundbreaking role of Black Panther; shattering myths and stereotypes, becoming a long-awaited hero to millions around the world, and inspiring us all to dream bigger and demand more than the status quo. We mourn all that he was, as well as everything he was destined to become. For his friends and millions of fans, his absence from the screen is only eclipsed by his absence from our lives. All of us at Disney send our prayers and heartfelt condolences to his family.''

Denzel Washington told The Hollywood Reporter: ''He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist,who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career. God bless Chadwick Boseman.''

Halle Berry wrote on social media: ''''Here's to an incredible man with immeasurable talent, who leaned into life regardless of his personal battles. You never truly know what the people around you might be going through - treat them with kindness and cherish every minute you have together. RIP.''

Director Taika Waititi tweeted: ''Devastating news. We lost a great one. Takoto mai rā e Āriki. #chadwickboseman,'' Jordan Peele added ''This is a crushing blow,'' and Kevin Smith wrote ''I met Chadwick the day Stan put his hand and footprints into the Chinese Theater Forecourt. He was nice and a little nervous, but very regal - like T'challa. And so talented. This is heartbreaking. 43 is too young to die. My heart goes out to his family and fellow fans tonight.''

Sharon Stone wrote: ''Chadwick Boseman; it is unimaginable to me as a mom, that you are gone. Our family sends our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to yours. Godspeed.''

And Chadwick's fellow Marvel stars also paid tribute, with Brie Larson writing: ''Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure. I'm honored to have the memories I have. The conversations, the laughter. My heart is with you and your family. You will be missed and never forgotten. Rest in power and peace my friend.''

Mark Ruffalo wrote: ''All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of @chadwickboseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord, love ya. Rest in power, King.''

Chris Evans said: ''I'm absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. Few performers have such power and versatility. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I'm endlessly grateful for our friendship. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in power, King.''

Chris Pratt added: ''''This is such devastating news. We're praying for his family. The world has lost an immeasurable talent and a great person.''