Chadwick Boseman visited terminally ill children during his own cancer battle.
The 'Black Panther' star tragically passed away on Friday (28.08.20) after a secret battle with colon cancer and it has now been revealed that two years ago, when he was battling with his own health, he visited Children's Research Hospital, which supports and helps children battling diseases including cancer.
They said in a statement released on social media: ''We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our friend Chadwick Boseman.
''Two years ago, Chadwick visited the St. Jude campus and brought with him not only toys for our patients but also joy, courage and inspiration. He was an incredible role model for our patients and children from all around the world. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.''
Chadwick's tragic death was confirmed on social media in a statement.
His family said: ''It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. It was the honour of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.''
Chadwick is survived by his wife Taylor Simone Ledward and a parent.
