Marvel boss Kevin Feige has revealed Chadwick Boseman recorded "numerous episodes" of the Disney+ show, and he admitted the late actor's work on the show is "very moving".
Chadwick Boseman will posthumously make a number of appearances as his 'Black Panther' character T'Challa in Disney's 'What If...?'.
Marvel boss Kevin Feige has revealed the late actor - who passed away in August aged 43 following a secret four-year battle with colon cancer - recorded "numerous episodes" of the Disney+ show, and said they are "very moving".
He told Emmy Magazine: "[Boseman] came in about four times and recorded numerous episodes.
"In hindsight, it's very moving."
Boseman will play an animated version of his iconic character in the anthology series, which will see what would've occurred if major moments from the Marvel universe had happened differently.
It is due to drop on the streaming service next year.
Other stars reprising roles include Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.
Earlier this month, Feige insisted the "immensely talented" Boseman will not be replaced as T'Challa in the upcoming 'Black Panther' sequel because his performance in the first movie was so powerful.
He said: "I wanted to acknowledge the devastating loss of a dear friend and member of the Marvel Studios family.
"Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally.
"His portrayal of T’Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past. And it’s for that reason that we will not recast the character."
'Black Panther II' will be released on 8 July, 2022, and, like the original, will be co-written and directed by Ryan Coogler.
