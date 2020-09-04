Locals in Chadwick Boseman's hometown of Anderson, South Carolina, and the surrounding areas gathered together on Thursday (03.09.20) to celebrate the life and legacy of the late actor.
Chadwick Boseman's life and legacy was celebrated in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina, on Thursday (03.09.20).
Locals gathered on the grass at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center to remember the actor, who died last week aged 43, after secretly battling colon cancer for four years.
According to The Greenville Post and Courier, a speech the star had delivered at Howard University played out over the speakers, and there was a screening of 'Black Panther' - in which he played King T'Challa/ the titular character - at the venue.
Thousands have signed a petition calling for a statue of the late actor to be erected in Anderson in place of a Confederate monument.
More than 66,000 people have signed one petition calling for a monument of the Hollywood star, and over 59,000 have signed another.
Anderson University Student DeAndre Weaver, who started one of the petitions, wrote: ''Mr. Boseman is without question an American treasure and his accolades go on and on. It is only fitting that his work is honored in the same place that birthed him. (sic)''
A spokesperson from the city of Anderson said: ''The statue is on county property, but under the state's purview. City of Anderson Mayor Roberts is open to working with the county and state to find a path going forward for the monument.
''Right now, our town is grieving the loss of a native son. We feel that it's appropriate that our hearts and minds are focused now on grieving the loss of Chadwick Boseman.
''I can also tell you that there is no doubt that we will put together a permanent and public and fitting tribute to Chadwick Boseman. We will do it in world class fashion. We're gonna do it right.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
Wakanda is one of Africa's biggest nations, it's still a third world country but it's...
With a massive scale and a digital cast of thousands, this ancient Egyptian romp tries...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
When Set brutally murderers his brother, Osiris the great deities of ancient Egypt are upset,...
With an appropriately jarring sense of energy, this James Brown biopic acutely captures the Godfather...
The cast and crew of forthcoming James Brown biopic 'Get On Up' talk about the...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
The stars of the upcoming James Brown biopic 'Get On Up', Viola Davis, Nelsan Ellis...
James Brown didn't have the easiest childhood being born to two young parents who were...