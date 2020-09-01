Chadwick Boseman's life will be remembered with a memorial in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina.
Chadwick Boseman's life will be remembered with a memorial in his hometown.
The 'Black Panther' star tragically died aged 43 after a secret four year battle with colon cancer and now Terence Roberts, the mayor of Anderson, South Carolina has revealed the plans to honour the late actor.
A remembrance service will be held on Thursday (03.09.20) at an outdoor amphitheatre in the town, with speeches from a pastor, a former classmate of Chadwick's at high school and the Mayor himself will also be saying something.
There will be a screening of 'Black Panther' and locals have submitted Chadwick-themed artwork to be displayed.
In order to comply with social distancing, the amphitheatre, which usually holds 10,000 people, will be open to just 5,000 on a first-come first-served basis.
Meanwhile, a petition has been started for a statue of Chadwick to be erected.
The petition reads: ''Throughout his career, he has brought to life such historical figures as James Brown, Jackie Robinson, and Thurgood Marshall. However, most notably he was known for playing T'Challa the King of Wakanda also know as the Black Panther. This film, along with his entire body of work, has uplifted and inspired many Black Americans especially during the turbulent times our nation is going through. In addition to his illustrious film career, Mr. Boseman made it a mission to give back to his community.
''Not only with his appearances at his alma mater Howard University but financially as well. Upon the release of his film Black Panther, Mr. Boseman took it upon himself to rent out a theatre in his hometown of Anderson South Carolina to show the film for free. So that young boys and girls could be inspired by the film without the financial barrier. Mr. Boseman is without question an American treasure and his accolades go on and on.''
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
Wakanda is one of Africa's biggest nations, it's still a third world country but it's...
With a massive scale and a digital cast of thousands, this ancient Egyptian romp tries...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
When Set brutally murderers his brother, Osiris the great deities of ancient Egypt are upset,...
With an appropriately jarring sense of energy, this James Brown biopic acutely captures the Godfather...
The cast and crew of forthcoming James Brown biopic 'Get On Up' talk about the...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
The stars of the upcoming James Brown biopic 'Get On Up', Viola Davis, Nelsan Ellis...
James Brown didn't have the easiest childhood being born to two young parents who were...