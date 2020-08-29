Chadwick Boseman has died.

The 'Black Panther' star passed away on Friday (28.08.20) at the age of 43, after a secret, four-year battle with colon cancer.

His family said in a statement, posted on his Instagram page: ''It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.

''A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.

''He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.

''It was the honour of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.''

According to his publicist, Chadwick is survived by his wife Taylor Simone Ledward and a parent. He had no children and his marriage to Taylor was not reported until his death.

Although Chadwick had kept his illness a secret, he sparked concerns for his health earlier this year when he lost a considerable amount of weight.

A number of Marvel stars took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late actor following his death, with Brie Larson writing: ''Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure. I'm honored to have the memories I have. The conversations, the laughter. My heart is with you and your family. You will be missed and never forgotten. Rest in power and peace my friend.''

Mark Ruffalo wrote: ''All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of @chadwickboseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord, love ya. Rest in power, King.''

Chris Evans said: ''I'm absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. Few performers have such power and versatility. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I'm endlessly grateful for our friendship. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in power, King.''