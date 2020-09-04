ABC News' acclaimed tribute to Chadwick Boseman has been made available on Disney+.

The 'Black Panther' star recently passed away following a four-year battle with colon cancer and 'Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King' - which originally aired on August 30 - has now been added to the streaming platform.

The special pays tribute to the actor's legacy and career, as well as the cultural impression he's left behind.

'A Tribute for a King' is hosted by Robin Roberts and features tributes from celebrities, political figures and fans.

The production also serves to shine a light on the medical condition he battled.

Disney+'s announcement comes shortly after Andra Day hailed the late movie star, revealing she loved his ''authenticity''.

The 35-year-old singer said she will always remember him for creating ''safe spaces'' for people to feel comfortable to be themselves.

She shared: ''I loved how authentic he was. I loved how much love he put into his work. He sought a life of service. He sought a life of authenticity, of giving.

''He created safe spaces where other people could be authentic. I wish more of us would do that more often with each other.''

Andra met Chadwick on the set of the 2017 movie 'Marshall' - which she wrote music for and starred in - and despite only working on the set for two days, the actor made a lasting impression on her.

She explained: ''I was only there for two days because I was just singing a song in the movie.

''As a fan, it was amazing to watch him on set. He was so kind to me and so inviting, and I was only there for two days.

''I think, for me, it was more impressive to see that he engaged with everyone in the exact same way. It wasn't because I was an artist, he dealt [the same way] with everybody.''