'Black Panther 2' is set to begin shooting in July 2021.
The much-anticipated Marvel movie is poised to start shooting in Atlanta in July and will last for upwards of six months.
The upcoming film - which will see Tenoch Huerta star as one of the antagonists - has been delayed because of the sudden death of Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in August. Boseman played T'Challa in the 2018 superhero movie.
Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are expected to return for the new movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which claimed that Wright's character will assume a more prominent role.
As yet, Marvel hasn't explained how it will develop the franchise without Boseman, but the company is not expected to use CGI to include the late actor in the film.
Meanwhile, Ryan Coogler - who directed the first movie - previously claimed that 'Black Panther' brought him closer to his roots.
He shared: "I just want to make films that resonate with me, that are interesting to me, that deal with themes that I'm passionate about.
"Like, I mean this movie brought me closer to my roots. This movie took me to the continent of Africa, which is somewhere I wanted to go since my mom and dad sat me down and told me I was black, you know what I mean?"
Ryan is also eager to make movies that challenge him as a filmmaker.
He said: "I hope to make movies that'll challenge me as an artist and as a person. That's really what I hope to do."
