Celine Dion has been forced to postpone her 'Courage World Tour' until 2023.

The 'I Drove All Night' hitmaker dealt a blow to fans as she announced that the European leg of her jaunt won't go ahead as planned this summer and will now be delayed by two years.

In a video message to fans, an upbeat Celine said: "I was really looking forward to seeing all of you in Europe this summer.

"But unfortunately because of the situation in our world things just keep getting pushed back. But please don’t despair, we feel really good about doing the shows in 2023 and I can’t wait to finally see you.

"Be safe, be well, 2023 here we come."

The shows are in support of the 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker's first English-speaking album in six years, 'Courage'.

Meanwhile, the 53-year-old superstar is set to receive an honorary Doctor of Music degree from Berklee College's School of Music.

The Canadian singer will join Pharrell Williams, Donald Harrison, and Chad Hugo in picking up honorary doctorates from the prestigious music school this weekend.

Celine said she was “honoured and humbled” to be named as a recipient for the degree.

She tweeted: “I’m honored and humbled to be receiving an honorary doctorate from the highly esteemed @BerkleeCollege School of Music. I feel privileged to be considered in the same company as the incredibly talented Artists who have also received this distinction over the years. – Celine (sic)”

Berklee's College of Music commencement ceremony is set to stream on May 8, whilst a virtual ensemble will perform a tribute to this year's honourees on May 7.