Catherine Zeta-Jones has ''always'' had a passion for fashion.

The 'Mask of Zorro' actress' lifestyle brand, Casa Zeta-Jones, has teamed up with British footwear brand, Butterfly Twists, and Catherine is incredibly excited about the prospect of designing shoes.

She said: ''I've always had a passion for fashion. I learned to sew from my Nana and my Mam and was always designing and creating something new. Shoes are a natural extension of that, and something I've always wanted to design.''

Catherine is a huge fan of the shoes and loves how ''unique'' they are.

She added: ''They are really comfortable but have style and are unique. These are shoes you can wear to the store and out to dinner. They are versatile and classic all at the same time.''

Butterfly Twists is a vegan brand and Catherine knows how ''important'' it is for many people that the products are ethically sourced.

She explained: ''Butterfly Twists is a vegan brand. In all honesty I didn't know that when I first started wearing their shoes, before I started collaborating with them. I just knew that I loved them. Vegan materials are so advanced and luxurious now, it is difficult to tell the difference between real leather and vegan leather. I know it's an important consideration for many women and I'm happy I can create something that is stylish without sacrificing style.''

Meanwhile, the brunette beauty previously revealed argan oil is the secret to her youthful looks.

She said: ''I'm finding, just from travelling from New York and being in heated hotel rooms, my skin feels like a Walker's crisp at the moment, but I've been using some argan oil just to saturate my skin at night, so it has some nourishment as I sleep, to start the day a little bit more hydrated. The real hydration comes from within.

''You can never drink too much water. No diet sodas! I think happiness is the best tonic for keeping us youthful. Being happy with who you are inside radiates on the outside.''