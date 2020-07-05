Catherine Zeta-Jones is set to launch her own lifestyle brand.

The 50-year-old actress has announced plans to launch her Casa Zeta-Jones range of vegan shoes, coffee, love spoons, and make-up within the next week.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday newspaper, she said: ''Everything I have designed has truly been a passion project. I wanted to take this passion a step further and create a brand that's beautiful and luxurious, while still being attainable.''

The publication also reports friends of the 'Terminal' actress have said the star is hoping her new project will boost her profile and give her something to ''focus on'' as her children - son Dylan, 19, and 17-year-old daughter Carys, whom she has with her husband Michael Douglas - get older.

Catherine's Casa Zeta-Jones range already exists and currently sells bedding, pillows, and loungewear, but the star is hoping to turn the brand into a full collection of lifestyle products.

The 'Mask of Zorro' star will be following in the footsteps of fellow actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who launched her lifestyle website Goop in 2008.

Catherine's interest in creating her own brand was first reported in 2017, when sources said she had spent years working on her lifestyle brand ''and has had a lot of interest from various partners but has only just found the right fit.''

And the actress herself expressed an interest in getting away ''from the crazy world of Hollywood'' in 2018, when she said she wanted to make sure her children remained grounded.

She said of her kids: ''They've kinda been removed from the crazy world of Hollywood or even the crazy world of Manhattan.

''The teenagers here in Manhattan, there's a maturity that comes too quick I think.''