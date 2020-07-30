Catherine Zeta-Jones thinks clothes have played an important role in the ''iconic moments'' in her life.

The 50-year-old actress - who is married to fellow Hollywood star Michael Douglas - believes wearing eye-catching outfits has helped to make some of the biggest moments in her career even more memorable.

She told Vogue magazine's 'Life in Looks' series: ''You forget how clothes are an important part of moments in iconic moments in your life.

''I remember the first time I wore a couture dress, and for me, it never gets old.''

The movie star also recalled discussing fashion with Prince Charles during a Versace charity show for The Prince's Trust in 1999.

Recalling the moment Naomi Campbell appeared on the catwalk, she said: ''The prince turns to me and says, 'Do you wear that out? Would you wear that out, Catherine? It's ever so short ...'

''I said, 'Your highness, it is the theatricality of the fashion shows that brings attention to the pieces - this is the real theatre.'''

Meanwhile, Catherine recently revealed she's been gardening amid the coronavirus crisis.

The 'Mask of Zorro' star has been enjoying seeing ''the fruits of her labour'' as she has been working in her garden during her extended time at home.

She said: ''I've been doing that quite a bit over the past couple of months. My roses are incredible! It's so nice to get outside and work in the garden and then see the fruits of your labour.

''We're a close family, so it's been really nice for all of us to be together. We can always find something to do, if it's singing, dancing, cooking - we're never bored. That's for sure.''