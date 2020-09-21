'Schitt's Creek' swept the board at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday (20.09.20).

The sixth and final season of the sitcom scooped all seven of the awards it was nominated for at this year's ceremony - which was anchored by Jimmy Kimmel from Los Angeles' Staples Centre but with the nominees linking up via video from home - including the prestigious Outstanding Comedy Series accolade, for which it was shortlisted alongside 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', 'Dead to Me', 'The Good Place', 'Insecure', 'The Kominsky Method', 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' and 'What We Do in the Shadows'.

There were wins in the Lead Actor and Actress in a comedy series categories for co-creator Eugenie Levy and Catherine O'Hara, and in the Supporting Actor and Actress categories for Dan Levy - who also won for writing and directing - and Annie Murphy.

Accepting his acting prize, his third of the evening, Dan quipped: ''Come on! Oh no!

''OK, the internet's about to turn on me. I'm so sorry.''

'Succession' took home four prizes, including Outstanding Drama Series, as well as wins for directing and writing.

Its star Jeremy Strong scooped the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for his portrayal of Kendall Roy, which he vowed to share with his co-star and fellow nominee, on-screen father Brian Cox.

He said: ''[Creator] Jesse Armstrong, I owe this to you. Brian Cox, I share this with you. Thank you so much. Holy s***.''

'Watchmen' also had a successful evening, scoring wins for Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Regina King, and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Other winners included 'Euphoria' star Zendaya for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Mark Ruffalo, who took Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his work on 'I Know This Much Is True', and Billy Crudup and Julia Garner, who took the Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress in a Drama Series honours respectively for 'The Morning Show' and 'Ozark'.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards selected list of winners:

Outstanding Comedy Series:

'Schitt's Creek'

Outstanding Limited Series:

'Watchmen'

Outstanding Competition Program:

'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Outstanding Variety Talk Series:

'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Jeremy Strong - 'Succession'

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Zendaya - 'Euphoria'

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Billy Crudup - 'The Morning Show'

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Julia Garner - 'Ozark'

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Eugene Levy - 'Schitt's Creek'

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Catherine O'Hara - 'Schitt's Creek'

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Dan Levy - 'Schitt's Creek'

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Annie Murphy - 'Schitt's Creek'

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Mark Ruffalo - 'I Know This Much Is True'

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Regina King - 'Watchmen'

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - 'Watchmen'

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Uzo Aduba - 'Mrs America'