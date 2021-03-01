Catherine O'Hara paid homage to her 'Schitt's Creek' character with her Golden Globes outfit.

The 66-year-old actress donned a printed custom Vera Wang suit to collect the award for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy at Sunday's (28.02.21) ceremony, and her stylist, Andrew Gelwicks, explained it's floral pattern was a nod to her alter ego, Moira Rose.

Andrew told People: "Because this is the last season for 'Schitt's Creek', I thought it would be nice to give a nod towards Moira's character, which I hope we accomplished.

"I always do try to differentiate the actor from their character, but when there's an opportunity to pay homage then I think it can be a nice moment."

The stylist praised the designer for the "whimsically edgy approach to chic suiting" in Catherine's outfit, and explained it was a "truly collaborative effort" between Vera and the actress.

He said: "This was a truly collaborative effort, which is one of the best parts about working on a custom look.

"Vera Wang completely understood what Catherine and I were aiming for this Golden Globes. She has a unique ability to capture the personality of each woman she dresses, and it was a privilege to work with such an iconic artist."

Catherine accessorised the suit with Cartier diamonds.

The actress recently admitted she has "finally" learned some important lessons about fashion since she started working with Andrew.

She said: "I finally learned that you can not go by clothes on the hanger.

"And now in the last year or two when I've worked with Andrew, he'll bring clothes and he'll say, 'Do you want to try this on?' And I'll say, 'Yes!' because you don't know [how it would look] without trying it on."