Catherine O'Hara would never have any work done on her face.
The 'Schitt's Creek' star insists she would never have any procedures including facelift or Botox as she is ''afraid'' of needles.
Asked if she has had any work done, she told Today: ''I'm afraid of needles, except acupuncture needles. I wouldn't mind spending a little more time and effort and money on good skin care.
''And I'm sure they'll come out with, as they are doing, with more and more treatments that are noninvasive and healthy ways to keep your face looking as good as it can. But no. No!''
Meanwhile, Catherine is known for her variety of outfits and looks in 'Schitt's Creek' and she has enjoyed dressing up for the show.
Explaining one outfit, she said: ''The dress, hair, and makeup were so beautiful and soft, that it actually turned that sad premiere, until the crows attacked, into something really lovely. Every one of Moira's looks juxtaposed with the actual reality of the town. The best part of that beautiful look to me was, after the premiere, when the Roses are back at the motel and the premiere has been a complete failure, you see them sitting on the bed in that sad, beige bedspread and she is wearing that dress.''
Whilst speaking about another outfit she wore, inspired by Liza Minnelli, she added: ''I remember sitting in the makeup room, looking up Liza Minnelli photos from Cabaret. Moira's really trying to survive in the moment. What's great is that Moira's not thinking, Let's put a perfect Cabaret look together.
''It's, What could Moira pull off in 10 minutes? I'm wearing one of Moira's bed vests: my sleeping vests, with a broach. I didn't realise until I looked at pictures that it was the first time I exposed my shoulders and arms in six years of doing the show, which made me feel all the more vulnerable.''
