Cate Shortland has hinted at a 'Black Widow' sequel.

The 52-year-old filmmaker directed the new superhero film, starring Scarlett Johansson as the titular character, and Cate has suggested she'd love to make another movie with the character.

Asked about the possibility of a sequel, Cate said: "I think these girls have got a lot of a***s still to kick."

'Black Widow' was originally slated for release in May last year, but it was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the delay, Cate insisted she didn't change anything about the film during the lockdown.

She told Deadline: "I think, what happened was, we were about two weeks from finishing. So, we were just fine tuning the last visual effects and everything, and then the pandemic happened, and we were all in lockdown in different houses.

"What happened was visual effect studios started closing down and the editors were sometimes editing with no sound. We had all these strange things happen. Post-production was probably meant to be two weeks, however, it probably took six weeks to finish the film, but not much changed story wise."

Cate explained that the lockdown gave the production team and Scarlett the chance to review the footage.

The director was determined to ensure that the much-anticipated movie had "as much heart as possible".

She said: "I mean, we weren’t having anymore screenings with test audiences. Just as a team, we would watch the film. Scarlett was in New York. So, we’d watch it, and we’d talk about it.

"I suppose we just tried to make sure it had as much heart as possible."