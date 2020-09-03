Cate Blanchett's stylist thinks it's ''chic'' to rewear outfits.

The 51-year-old actress made headlines at this year's Venice Film Festival, wearing a dazzling midnight-blue Esteban Cortázar gown with a capelet and sleek racer-back detail she originally wore at the BFI London Film Festival premiere of Carol in 2015.

Her long-time stylist Elizabeth Stewart has proven that fashion should not be restricted by season as the shimmering gown hadn't lost its charm.

She said on Instagram: ''It's chic to repeat.''

And Cate hopes that her choice to re-use her old outfits will inspire others to rethink their wardrobe choices.

She told WWD: ''This is not a mandate, it's a provocation.

''Beautiful things can come out of sustainability. Whenever you do rewear something, you have this shadow memory of the time you wore it before.''

Meanwhile, the 'Ocean's 8' star thinks the word actress has historically been ''used in a pejorative sense'' and would prefer to call herself an actor.

She said: ''Not as a political statement, but I've always referred to myself as an actor.

''I don't think in that very gender specific language and I'm of a generation where the word actress was always used in a pejorative sense.

''A good performance is a good performance no matter the sexual orientation of the performer who's making them.''

The film industry ground to a halt earlier this year when the coronavirus pandemic led to studio shutdowns around the world.

But Cate remains confident that the industry will manage to bounce back.

She told Deadline: ''Challenge is in our DNA. If any industry will emerge more resiliently and creatively, it will be the creative arts and the film industry.''

Cate also thinks the pandemic should prompt more questions about the influence of streaming services, and how they might impact the cinema business.

The Hollywood star said: ''I think it will be a very important conversation to have ... It's a global issue.

''As we re-emerge, it really is a strong chance to robustly examine things that we haven't been forced to examine which is streaming technology and its implications on the cinema - the way we view it and how we make it.

''There's a lot of opportunity now to ask the deep questions.''