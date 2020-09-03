Cate Blanchett thinks the word actress has historically been ''used in a pejorative sense''.

The 51-year-old movie star refers to herself as an actor, rather than an actress, explaining that she's emerged from a generation in which the word seemed to carry a negative connotation.

She said: ''Not as a political statement, but I've always referred to myself as an actor.

''I don't think in that very gender specific language and I'm of a generation where the word actress was always used in a pejorative sense.

''A good performance is a good performance no matter the sexual orientation of the performer who's making them.''

The film industry ground to a halt earlier this year when the coronavirus pandemic led to studio shutdowns around the world.

But Cate remains confident that the industry will manage to bounce back.

She told Deadline: ''Challenge is in our DNA. If any industry will emerge more resiliently and creatively, it will be the creative arts and the film industry.''

Cate also thinks the pandemic should prompt more questions about the influence of streaming services, and how they might impact the cinema business.

The Hollywood star said: ''I think it will be a very important conversation to have ... It's a global issue.

''As we re-emerge, it really is a strong chance to robustly examine things that we haven't been forced to examine which is streaming technology and its implications on the cinema - the way we view it and how we make it.

''There's a lot of opportunity now to ask the deep questions.''