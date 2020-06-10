Cate Blanchett faces a ''constant juggle'' between work and family commitments.

The 51-year-old actress - who has Dashiell, 18, Roman, 16, Ignatius, 12, nd five-year-old Edith with husband Andrew Upton - recognises the struggles all women face and thinks it is a ''rare partnership'' where men accept the same level of responsibility to home life.

She said: ''I know, as a working mother who identifies as a feminist, it's a constant juggle between ­foll­ow­ing your personal and profess­ional passion, and trying to give yourself over to and serve your family.

''It's a very rare partnership where the men also accept that respon­sibility in making things work.''

The 'Miss America' actress has always been a feminist but recalled the backlash she received for her desire for equality when she was younger.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''Growing up, I always identified as a feminist.

''But I grew up in a backlash when you were considered a man-hater in the 1980s, and that you wanted to prevent men from doing things, simply because you were identifying as someone who had equal possibilities in the world in which you were emerging.

''I couldn't understand how, even as a teenager, the notion of equality was so difficult for people.''

Cate is saddened women's rights haven't progressed as much as she would have liked but hopes the #MeToo movement will finally instigate real change.

She said: ''I, for one, became increasingly sad, but also really galvanised by the fact that, week by week, as we were filming, all the issues the feminists were talking about, like the traditional women's movement that is really big in the UK, and all of these issues that feminists were locked in time and space, back in the 1970s and 1980s, were erupting, each week, as if they were up for grabs again.''