Cassie has paid tribute to her grandfather following his passing.

The 33-year-old singer took to her Instagram to send ''all of [her] love'' to her grandmother and her family, after her granddad, who she called Pop, died.

She wrote: ''I wish I could hug you. I miss and love you, Pop. I pray that you can feel my heart. Sending all of my love to Nana and my entire family. I wish I could be with you guys right now. I love you (sic)''

Cassie's husband Alex Fine - who has six-month-old daughter Frankie with the star - commented: ''Such a great man''

Several of her friends and fans shared messages of support, including director Christelle de Castro.

She wrote: ''Im so sorry for you loss cas. Sending you & your family love (sic)''

Cassie's mourning comes six months after she welcomed baby girl Frankie into the world, with the little one weighing 8lbs 4oz.

The 'Me & U' hitmaker wrote at the time: ''She's just different. Frankie Stone Fine. My BFF.''

Cassie revealed she and Alex were to become parents back in June 2019.

Alongside a slideshow of images of herself and her boyfriend sitting in a car, she wrote on Instagram: ''Can't wait to meet our baby girl [heart emoji] Love You Always & Forever.''

Alex also posted a touching letter he wrote to his unborn daughter and pledged to always be her ''number one fan''.

He wrote: ''I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever.

''I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother... then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable.

''I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan.

''I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love. I will always listen and put the both of you first.''