Casey Batchelor is finding lockdown ''suffocating'' at home with her two young daughters.

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' star - who has Florence, 23 months, and Sadie, three months, with fiancé Dane Goodson - admitted having to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic has been tough as she never gets a break or time to herself.

She said: ''Sometimes I think, 'How many more times can I watch 'Frozen' or 'Secret Life Of Pets' on repeat?'

''There is no respite - before, I'd have my mum over twice a week and I could pop out for a coffee or see a friend, but it's babies 24/7 now.

''It can feel a bit suffocating being home with the children all day.

''Sadie is still waking in the night too, so I don't even get a break then.''

And the 35-year-old star has found it hard not seeing her loved ones.

She added: ''I felt a bit low the other day. It suddenly hit me that I haven't seen my parents in such a long time and I can't just go and see a friend and their kids for playdates.

''Sadie hasn't even met some of my friends yet...

''But I've been chatting to my mum friends regularly to make up for it and we did a coffee morning on Zoom, which was fun.''

However, Casey is thankful her businessman fiancé has had more time to bond with their baby daughter than he did with their older child.

She added to Closer magazine: ''Dane is at home, which is great.

''He's had so much time to bond with Sadie, which he didn't get with Flo as he had to go back to work soon after she was born.

''Flo is even more of a daddy's girl than before.''