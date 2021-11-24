Casey Affleck will star in director Mikael Håfström's upcoming sci-fi thriller 'Slingshot'.
Casey Affleck is to star in 'Slingshot'.
The 'Manchester By The Sea' actor will be joined by 'John Wick' star Laurence Fishburne in director Mikael Håfström's upcoming psychological sci-fi thriller, with 'Cruella' actress Emily Beecham, 'Fauda's Tomer Capone and 'The Walking Dead's David Morrissey also signing up to be part of the project.
The movie will tell story of an astronaut who struggles to keep his grip on reality during a potentially fatally-compromised mission to Titan, one of Saturn's moons.
'Outside the Wire' director Mikael is delighted with his cast.
He said: “After several years of preparation, it is exciting to take off with this highly talented cast. I am looking forward to the challenge of working within the contained environment of the spaceship.
"The script carves out some excellent characters and, as the story unfolds, some shocking secrets come to light.”
R. Scott Adams and Nathan Parker have written the screenplay for 'Slingshot', and principal photography will begin in Budapest, Hungary, on 1 December.
The movie is being made by Astral Pictures in association with Bluestone Entertainment and Hungarian investment fund Széchenyi Funds Ltd.
Bluestone Entertainment CEO Richard Saperstein said of the project: "'Slingshot' is a wonderful match of filmmaker and material.
“I thought of Mikael the moment I first read the script. I am thrilled to embark on this production together in Hungary with our partners at Széchenyi Funds, and an incredible cast and crew.”
Casey won an Oscar for his role in 'Manchester by the Sea' but has faced allegations of sexual harassment. In 2010, two of his former co-workers on the film 'I'm Still Here' filed lawsuits against him, although the 46-year-old actor settled them out of court in the same year.
Casey previously said that the allegations meant that it was best for him to "be quiet" amid the #MeToo movement.
He said: "I really wanted to support all but I felt like the best thing to do was to just be quiet, so that I didn't seem to be in opposition to something that I really wanted to champion.
"It's a tough spot to be in, especially if you really do appreciate and want to be a support of the side that seems angriest, and the anger is being directed at you."
