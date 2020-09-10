The cast of 'The Princess Bride' are to virtually reunite for a reading of the film's script.

Original cast members from the 1987 comedy fantasy flick such as Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn and Billy Crystal will reprise their roles in the read-through, which will raise funds for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin ahead of the US Presidential Election.

Whoopi Goldberg, Eric Idle, Josh Gad and Jason Reitman are among the guests who will take part in the virtual reunion. Rob Reiner, who directed the movie, will guest star as The Grandfather.

In a statement , Cary - who played heroic farmhand Westley in the movie, which also starred late wrestling legend Andre the Giant - said: ''I think most people are aware by now that Donald Trump has completely abdicated his duties as President to represent and stand up for all Americans. He has failed to keep the country safe from COVID-19 and as a result he is responsible for the devastating chaos, violence and economic collapse that we are now experiencing.''

The 57-year-old actor added: ''If America is going to have a real chance at healing we must get rid of Trump. And that is only possible if we win Wisconsin.

''I am thrilled to be part of this very rare reunion of my colleagues from 'The Princess Bride' as a way to increase awareness and garner resources for the state that will determine the fate of America.''

Ben Wikler, the chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said: ''The 2020 election is just like 'The Princess Bride': giants, monsters, chases, escapes, miracles.

''We're thrilled that some of the world's greatest stars are joining us to relive the magic of my favourite movie and help us safely navigate the fire swamp of Wisconsin politics.''