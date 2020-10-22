Carrie Underwood was the big winner at the CMT Music Awards, and she broke her own record with her 22nd triumph.

The 37-year-old singer/songwriter scooped her 21st and 22nd CMT gongs - the most of any artist in the show's history - with Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year accolades for 'Drinking Alone' on Wednesday night (21.10.20), and she thanked her fans for their support throughout her career.

Accepting the coveted Video of the Year award remotely, she said: "Oh my gosh, thank you so much. Fans - you guys never cease to amaze me at how hard you work.

"I saw you guys throwing Twitter parties and doing your thing and voting - thank you so much.

"This one is really all about you guys, especially because we - again - haven't been together. I feel so loved this evening, so thank you guys so much.

"Of course, all the winners and nominees tonight, this is something that's so fun for us to be able to visually bring our songs to life, so thank you for all of the support and all of the fans who have been voting for everybody ... we all feel loved tonight.

"Thank you guys so much. God bless you, and hope to see you all soon."

Several other stars also watched the awards and accepted prizes from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But there were a handful of pre-recorded performances at Bicentennial Park in Nashville, Sycamore Farms in Arrington, Tennessee, Ruskin Cave in Dickson County, Tennessee, and the Estate at Cherokee Dock, Tennessee.

Kelsea Ballerini, Halsey and Noah Cyrus were among those who performed in person.

Taylor Swift remotely presented Gabby Barrett with Breakthrough Video Of The Year for 'I Hope' - 13 years after she herself triumphed in the category for 'Tim McGraw'.

Other winners on the night saw Luke Bryan win Male Video of the Year for 'One Margarita', Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani scooped the Collaborative Video Of The Year prize for 'Nobody But You', and Dan + Shay triumphed in the Duo Video of the Year category for 'I Should Probably Go To Bed'.

Old Dominion took home Group Video of the Year for their song 'One Man Band', and Chris Young's 'Drowning' was the CMT Performance Of The Year.

CMT Music Awards 2020 full list of winners:

Video Of The Year

Carrie Underwood - 'Drinking Alone'

Female Video Of The Year

Carrie Underwood - 'Drinking Alone'

Male Video Of The Year

Luke Bryan - 'One Margarita'

Group Video Of The Year

Old Dominion - 'One Man Band'

Duo Video Of The Year

Dan + Shay - 'I Should Probably Go To Bed'

Breakthrough Video Of The Year

Gabby Barrett - 'I Hope'

Collaborative Video Of The Year

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani - 'Nobody But You'

CMT Performance Of The Year

From CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young - 'Drowning'