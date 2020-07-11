Carrie Underwood is in ''an amazing place'' in her relationship.

The 37-year-old country star has been married to Mike Fisher for 10 years, and things are said to be going better than ever for the pair amid the coronavirus pandemic, as they've loved spending time together during lockdown.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''Mike and Carrie are in an amazing place right now. Their time with family has been amazing for them, and Carrie and Mike are growing closer together throughout quarantine and learning more and more about each other.

''Carrie and Mike have been keeping to themselves, but Carrie is telling friends she is doing really well with the lockdown and really enjoying family time.''

The 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker has two sons - Isaiah, five, and Jacob, 17 months - with 40-year-old Mike, and recently opened up on the couple's desire to balance their personal opinions with their relationship.

She said: ''We learn from each other and have spirited discussions about things that we disagree on, but at the end of the day, we love each other very much.''

And Mike added: ''It's a centre ground that's the most important thing around everything. There's always a way and it's always God working in it.''

Meanwhile, the couple celebrated 11 years since they first met in October last year, and Carrie gushed over their romance on social media.

She wrote at the time: ''11 years ago yesterday, I met the love of my life...patient, kind, the best dad, handsome, of course! Someone who accepts me and all my flaws...the same as me in many ways...opposite in some. But he is my match. The iron to sharpen me. Tonight we celebrated at @delposto. A rare night out with amazing food and even more amazing company and conversation. Here's to so many more years together. Love you, babe! (sic)''