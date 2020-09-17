Carrie Underwood has apologised for forgetting to thank her husband and children at the ACM Awards on Wednesday (16.09.20).

The 37-year-old singer shared the coveted Entertainer of the Year accolade with Thomas Rhett and while she found the time to praise him and fellow nominees Luke Bryan, Eric Church and Luke Combs in her acceptance speech, she omitted her spouse Mike Fisher and their kids Isiah, five, and Jacob, 20 months.

Speaking in the virtual press room afterwards, she said: ''''First I want to say that I'm a dummy for not mentioning my husband or my children in my acceptance speech.

''You would think after this many years of seeing other people do speeches and give some of my own, I would think of people that are important to me, so I'm sorry! But I do love my children and my husband.''

While Carrie may have forgotten to thank her family, Mike took the time to celebrate her success on Instagram.

He wrote: ''Wow what a night! Congrats @carrieunderwood I'm so proud of you for working so hard and using your gift for His glory!

''Wish I could've been there with you tonight!!''

When Carrie was presented with her trophy, the 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker admitted she was ''more than happy'' to share the accolade with Thomas.

She said: ''2020, man! Thank you, God, so much. All Glory, glory to God. And thank you to the ACMs, not just for this, but for putting me in such incredible company.

''I am more than happy to share this with Thomas Rhett and just to have my name mentioned with his and Luke and Luke and Eric Church.

''I am beyond honoured. Thank you, fans, for coming out to see us, spending your hard-earned money. [The] band, crew and everybody that makes those shows happen. You guys, hold on, it will happen again. Just hold on.

''You guys made us all feel safe and you work so hard and I'm just really glad that we got to celebrate. Thank you so much. Thank you for this. God bless.''