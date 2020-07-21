Carrie Underwood has announced her first-ever Christmas album.

The country pop star will release 'My Gift' on September 25, and she's explained the reason behind putting the record out so early, is because she wants to spread some festive spirit amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a video trailer for the upcoming Yuletide record, she said: ''This year, it was just kind of on my heart to do this Christmas album. I just felt like this was such a fitting time, kind of feel like it's a more perfect time than ever to record an album like this.

''I've always wanted to make a Christmas album and it's been a long time coming.

''I knew this would be my next music project after wrapping my tour last year, and I think it's turned out to be the perfect time for an album like this, in this period of such personal and spiritual reflection.

''For me, it's more important than ever to focus on the true meaning of Christmas in a project like this.

''Even though it has been a tough year for all of us, sometimes I feel like the greatest realisations can be inspired by the most difficult times, and make us more grateful for the things we do have and for what truly matters.''

The collection will see Carrie backed by an orchestra led by David Campbell - who has previously recorded with Beyonce - and will be produced and arranged by Greg Wells.

The 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker has previously released festive songs, but never put out a full-length Christmas record.

More details, including the track-listing and special guest features will be revealed in due course.

Carrie's last LP was 2018's 'Cry Pretty'.

Meanwhile, Carrie recently lamented the lack of women in country music.

The singer finds it ''hard'' to find songs and demos in her genre of music that suit a woman's voice and she feels more people need to ''step up and do what's right'' to make the change.

She said: ''It's hard for me to find demos. It's hard for me to find songs. Because songwriters aren't writing for women. Why would they? I mean, that's their job. That's what they're going to do every day. They've gotta pay their mortgage. Put their kids through college. They're giving the consumers what they want, which is dude songs. I don't know how it started. Or how to fix it. If nobody's writing us songs, then it's hard to find great songs. I feel like being aware is step one, and I feel like everybody is. But it takes more people stepping up and doing what's right.''