Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett were announced as joint winners of the Entertainer of the Year prize at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs), meaning the accolade was shared for the first time.
Shocked host Keith Urban - who won last year's Entertainer of the Year - announced there were joint winners of the gong during the event's remote telecast on Wednesday night (16.09.20), before revealing Thomas was one of the lucky ones and presenting him with a trophy.
Thomas said: ''Oh my goodness gracious. Keith, what is happening right now?
''Thank you to the Lord Jesus Christ, my Lord and saviour. Thank you so much my wife, my baby girls who are watching this right now, Willa Gray, I love you. Ada James, I love you. Lennon, I love you.
''To my management, to my record label, to my publishers, to LiveNation and everyone has made this possible - my band and crew, who have put in countless hours just making our show what it is. Thank you to the fans.''
Keith then presented Carrie with her trophy, and the 37-year-old star admitted she was ''more than happy'' to share the accolade.
She said: ''2020, man! Thank you, God, so much. All Glory, glory to God. And thank you to the ACMs, not just for this, but for putting me in such incredible company.
''I am more than happy to share this with Thomas Rhett and just to have my name mentioned with his and Luke and Luke and Eric Church.
''I am beyond honoured. Thank you, fans, for coming out to see us, spending your hard-earned money. [The] band, crew and everybody that makes those shows happen. You guys, hold on, it will happen again. Just hold on.
''You guys made us all feel safe and you work so hard and I'm just really glad that we got to celebrate. Thank you so much. Thank you for this. God bless.''
Thomas was among the big winners at this year's ACMs - which aired from three Nashville venues, Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe - as he also took home Video of the Year for his song 'Remember You Young'.
Other winners on the night included Maren Morris triumphing in the Female Artist of the Year category, and Luke Combs - who performed an emotional version of 'Better Together' from Nashville's Bluebird Cafe - won Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for 'What You See Is What You Get'.
Prior to his performance, Luke said: ''I know it's been a crazy year for everybody and there have been bright spots, I'm sure, for all of us, and one of the biggest bright spots of my entire life was getting married this year.
''So I want to play you guys a song that I wrote for my wife before we were married.''
Old Dominion also scooped two gongs, Group of the Year and Song of the Year for their top tune 'One Man Band'.
Taylor Swift performed her song 'Betty' live for the first time at the spectacle, from the stage of the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, in her first ACMs performance for seven years.
What's more, Blake Shelton took home the Single of the Year accolade for 'God's Country', and Dan + Shay won duo of the year.
The 55th ACM Awards complete winners list:
Entertainer of the Year - Tie
Thomas Rhett
Carrie Underwood
Female Artist of the Year
Maren Morris
Male Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Duo of the Year
Dan + Shay
Group of the Year
Old Dominion
New Female Artist of the Year
Tenille Townes
New Male Artist of the Year
Riley Green
Album of the Year
What You See Is What You Get - Luke Combs
Single of the Year
'God's Country' - Blake Shelton
Song of the Year
'One Man Band' - Old Dominion
Video of the Year
'Remember You Young' - Thomas Rhett
Songwriter of the Year
Hillary Lindsey
Music Event of the Year
'Fooled Around and Fell in Love' - Miranda Lambert feat. Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and Elle King
