Carrie Fisher was has been praised as the ''most gentle, sweet, down to earth'' person by 'Star Wars' co-star Maisie Richardson-Sellers.
Carrie Fisher has been praised as the ''most gentle, sweet, down to earth'' person.
Actress Maisie Richardson-Sellers had a small role as Korr Sella in 'Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens' and she revealed that Carrie - who died in 2016 - went out of her way to look after her on set.
She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''My first ever on-camera experience was a scene with Carrie Fisher. I had no idea what I was doing. I had never been on a set before. It was an overwhelming but amazing baptism by fire. It turned what could have been a painful experience into a really positive one, a learning experience.
''She was the most gentle, sweet, down to earth. I walked on set and she just beamed at me and she said, 'We've got this'. I was like, 'This is my first time'. And she was just so kind and generous and just ended up making it into such a pleasurable experience, what could have been a really intimidating experience. And then afterwards, I went to her trailer to say thank you and she was like, 'Come in'. I sat with her, and we had a chat. And she was just so open and just so willing to share. I was there for two days. She didn't have to be like that with technically a day player.''
And Maisie, 28, also praised J.J. Abrams for giving her a role in the movie after she initially auditioned for the lead.
She explained: ''The first year was tough because I was so emotionally invested in everything that I tried out for. I did like six auditions for 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens', which was intense, and then obviously did not get the lead but still got another small part. J.J. Abrams was so sweet, so lovely to me and he gave me a part in the film.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...