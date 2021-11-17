Carrie Coon admits that it was "surreal" to star alongside 'Ghostbusters' legends in 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'.

The 40-year-old actress stars in the latest movie in the franchise as Callie Spengler – the daughter of the late Harold Ramis' Dr. Egon Spengler – and says she could hardly believe she was sharing screen time with original stars such as Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson.

Carrie told The Hollywood Reporter: "The first movie came out when I was three years old. So they've been in my life since I was three years old, and there I was on set with them. It was completely surreal."

'The Nest' star continued: "Dan (Aykroyd), of course, is a producer on the film, so he was around and he brought his family. And what's wonderful about sitting around with Dan is that he can tell you ghost stories all day long. He's such a believer, and of course, he was the person who inspired the original screenplay.

"And then Ernie Hudson is one of the most poised and graceful human beings I've ever met. There was just such a warmth and generosity radiating off of him when I met him. I was really moved by him, actually."

Carrie has described the new movie as a timely "love letter to science" and is grateful that the blockbuster touches on important things.

She explained: "Well, I'm sad that this is relevant. I wish it wasn't so. I wish that we didn't have to write a love letter to science and that people would believe in it. It's science!

"Yeah, it's depressing to me that it's necessary, but that's the power of art. We get to uphold the things that are important to us, and artists are the historians. So I'm glad that I'm participating in a story that is positive about something that's become inexplicably problematic in the time that we're living."