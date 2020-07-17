Carrie Ann Inaba ''cried'' over Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews' departures from 'Dancing With the Stars'.

The 52-year-old judge admitted she was shocked to learn the programme's hosts would be leaving ahead of the next series of the ABC dance contest and was just as devastated as many viewers.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of 'The Talk', she said: ''I feel like it was just such sudden news. My heart breaks for Tom and Erin.

''I cried when I heard the news, as well as, I think a lot of our fans did.''

The presenting duo will be replaced by Tyra Banks and Carrie Ann thinks the show will be in ''good hands''.

Discussing reports that Tyra is the show's first black host, she said: ''Season 1 we had Lisa Cannin. Also, I don't think that's how we should be labeling her. [Banks is] our new host. Period. It has nothing to do with the colour of her skin.

''I think it has to do with all that Tyra Banks is. All the energy she has. She's like a visionary, she's a strong, powerful woman.

''I think we're in good hands. It's different, the fans are going to have to get used to it, I understand that, but I think we should welcome her.''

The dance expert confirmed that ''the plan'' is currently for herself, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli to return as judges on the show, though it hasn't yet been confirmed.

She said: ''That is the plan, that we're coming back. But they're going make the official announcement in a few weeks. They're just going to keep letting us know all the details.

''I don't want people to worry. It seems like everything is OK.''